May 5, 2025, 01:36 PM IST

8 wild animals that are not considered friendly

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight wild animals that are not considered very friendly.

The national animal of India, tigers are apex predators and not known for their friendliness.

Tiger

These elusive cats are fierce predators and not typically considered friendly.

Leopard

Bears are powerful and can be unpredictable, making them a source of concern in many areas.

Bear

Wolves are social predators and can be aggressive, particularly when defending their territory or young.

Wolves

These fast runners are wild animals, and while not always aggressive, they are not domesticated and should be treated with respect and caution.

Cheetah

Wild boars can be aggressive, especially if they feel threatened or if their young are involved.

Wild Boar

Rhinoceros are large, powerful animals and can charge if they feel threatened.

Rhinoceros

While elephants can be intelligent and majestic, they are also powerful animals that should be approached with caution and respect.

Elephant

