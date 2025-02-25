8 weirdest looking birds

Feb 25, 2025, 12:58 PM IST
Here are some of the most weirdest looking birds that will leave you in admiring them .
The Tufted Puffin is a surface-diving seabird acclimated to the colder waters of the north Pacific. It's the largest of all the Puffin species and breeds between northwestern Alaska down through central California. The Tufted Puffin's golden plumes only appear during mating season. When this species is ready for nesting, they burrow into the edges of cliffs.
Primarily found in the Malay Peninsula, Sumatra, Borneo, Thailand and Myanmar, the helmeted hornbill mostly munches on strangler figs and breeds just once a year, producing a single chick. This large bird looks a smidge like a rooster and a toucan had a lovechild, bringing together standout features like an elongated yellow beak, wrinkly throat patch, and a massive casque at the top of the head, which explains its name.
With its distinctive coloring and blood-red eyes, the Vulturine Guineafowl looks like an intimidating creature. The Vulturine Guineafowl is also known as the "royal guineafowl" and follows a diet that consists of seeds, rodents, small reptiles, insects, plus vegetation and fruits on occasion.
Take one look at the African Marabou Stork, and it's plain to see this big bird is funky. From its hollow leg bones and toe bones, to its bald head, and the males' large air sacs, this thing comes in at a hulking five feet tall, with a wingspan of over 8.5 feet.
The Spectacled Eider gets its name from the markings around its eyes that make it look like it's wearing glasses. This arctic seabird is built to handle cold temperatures and thrives in the tundra, as well as western Alaska, where its main breeding ground lies.
The Golden Pheasant is native to central and southern China (it's also known as the Chinese Pheasant)—where the people believe that seeing one indicates good luck and fortune—and features an eye-catching array of colors and patterns.
The Andean Cock-of-the-Rock is Peru's national bird. These guys are native to South America and are usually found in tropical areas such as the rocky regions in the rainforests where they like to build their nests. The birds are easy to spot thanks to their bright coloring and the crest on their heads.
Frigatebirds are a family of blackbirds who have giant beaks and whose males all have gigantic gular pouches. The six species cover a handful of superlatives—magnificent, great, and lesser, along with the Christmas and Ascension frigatebirds.