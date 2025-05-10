8 ways to handle anxiety in war-like situations

May 10, 2025, 11:14 AM IST
Anxiety and mental health issues often arise during war-like situations. Here are eight strategies to help you cope with and manage them effectively.
Make time for activities that promote relaxation and well-being, such as getting enough sleep, eating healthy meals, and engaging in enjoyable hobbies.
Connect with trusted friends and family members for emotional support. Sharing your feelings and experiences can be helpful.
Limit exposure to news and social media, as excessive consumption can amplify anxiety and stress.
Engage in mindfulness techniques, such as deep breathing or meditation, to stay grounded and present.
Incorporate regular exercise, creative activities, or spending time in nature to reduce stress and improve mood.
Focus on what you can control and set realistic goals. Remember that the situation is temporary, and there is hope for a better future.
If anxiety and stress become overwhelming, don't hesitate to reach out to a mental health professional for support.
Refrain from using alcohol or drugs as they can worsen anxiety and other mental health issues.