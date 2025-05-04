8 Warren Buffett quotes that could change way you think about success

May 4, 2025, 11:59 PM IST
"The difference between successful people and really successful people is that really successful people say no to almost everything."
"It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you'll do things differently."
"Price is what you pay. Value is what you get."
"Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago."
"The most important investment you can make is in yourself."
"Risk comes from not knowing what you’re doing."
"Chains of habit are too light to be felt until they are too heavy to be broken."
"You only have to do a very few things right in your life so long as you don’t do too many things wrong."
