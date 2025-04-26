8 viral images of space shared by NASA

Apr 26, 2025, 06:42 PM IST
This composite portrait of Caldwell 69 merges ultraviolet, visible, and infrared data gathered between 2019 and 2020.
This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope showcases the celestial object.
Captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, this image centers on the spiral galaxy IC 4633.
Situated about 8,000 light-years from Earth, the star cluster Pismis 24 is embedded within the expansive emission nebula NGC 6357.
This globular cluster, around 100 million years old, is found in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way.
These bright stars, glowing through a misty-looking night sky, belong to a young star cluster in the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC).
This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image features the dwarf galaxy IC 776.
Resembling a sparkling cosmic geode, three brilliant stars shine from the hollow center of a reflection nebula.
