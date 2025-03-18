Mar 18, 2025, 07:05 AM IST
Here are eight plants that can attract wealth and positivity in your home according to Vastu Shastra.
The Holy Basil, or Tulsi, is one of the most sacred plants for Indians. This plant has a direct correlation with Goddess Tulsi, which is why often we see tiny Shivalinga residing in the Tulsi plant. Moreover, this plant is a favorite in the Vastu shastra, as it readily clears any negative vibrations in the surroundings.
Money plant is such a low-maintenance buddy that it requires minimal attention from its plant parents. Apart from its in-built qualities, Vastu suggests that this plant has a direct relationship with fortune and finances.
The lucky bamboo plant is probably named so due to its excellent reputation in the Vastu world. This plant is said to bring all the luck, love, wealth, prosperity, peace, etc., to the place of its residence.
The snake plant, also known as mother-in-law's tongue, is a Vastu plant for the home that is known to remove toxins and pollutants from the air as well as improve sleep quality. You can keep it in a pot with soil and place it in the bedroom's south or east direction.
The Rubber plant is a Vastu plant for the home that is associated with financial and commercial success. You can keep it in a pot with soil and place it in the living room's southeast corner.
Jasmine is a Vastu plant for the home known for its fragrant and lovely flowers. It represents love, romance, and happiness.
Aloe Vera is a Vastu plant that has numerous health and beauty benefits. It contains antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals and aids in the healing of wounds, burns, and skin problems.
Lemon is a Vastu plant for the home that is said to bring good fortune and luck. It has a sour flavour that represents life's challenges and difficulties, and it is yellow in colour, which represents happiness and optimism.