May 3, 2025, 07:27 PM IST
8 unseen images of universe captured by NASA Hubble telescope
Pravrajya Suruchi
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured a stunning new image of galaxy NGC 4951, revealing its glowing spiral arms wrapped beautifully around a bright, active galactic center.
This image captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope shows Arp 122 — a rare cosmic sight formed by two galaxies: LEDA 59642 and NGC 6040, a spiral galaxy with a twisted, tilted shape.
This recent image shows NGC 1546, a nearby galaxy in the constellation Dorado. Thanks to its angle, dark dust lanes are clearly visible, beautifully backlit by the galaxy’s bright central core.
Captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, this image shows the spiral galaxy IC 4633, located in the constellation Apus about 100 million light-years from Earth.
This striking image from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope shows the galaxy pair Arp-Madore 2339-661 in stunning detail.
This photo, captured using the Advanced Camera for Surveys on NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, shows Arp 107 — a fascinating cosmic scene where two galaxies are colliding.
This image captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope shows a galaxy unlike many others Hubble has observed before.
Credit: NASA
