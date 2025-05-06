May 6, 2025, 06:40 PM IST
8 unseen images of spiral galaxies captured by NASA's James Webb telescope
Pravrajya Suruchi
NASA's image of NGC 1512 reveals a stunning barred spiral galaxy with a vibrant star-forming ring at its center.
NASA's image of NGC 1566 showcases a beautiful face-on spiral galaxy, often called the "Spanish Dancer" galaxy, glowing with active star formation and a bright core.
NASA's image of NGC 1672 reveals a stunning barred spiral galaxy with bright star-forming regions and a dynamic central bar structure.
NASA’s image of NGC 1300 showcases a majestic barred spiral galaxy known for its perfectly symmetrical arms and striking central bar, located 70 million light-years away.
NASA’s image of NGC 628, also known as the Phantom Galaxy, reveals a stunning face-on spiral galaxy with gracefully winding arms, located about 32 million light-years from Earth.
NGC 1385 is a beautifully detailed spiral galaxy captured by NASA’s James Webb and Hubble Space Telescopes, located about 68 million light-years away in the constellation Fornax.
NGC 1987 is an open cluster of stars located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, captured in stunning detail by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope.
NGC 2835 is a barred spiral galaxy located in the constellation Hydra, observed by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope.
NGC 4254 is a spiral galaxy in the Virgo Cluster, known for its high surface brightness, observed by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope.
Source: NASA
