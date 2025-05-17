8 unseen images of exoplanets discovered by NASA

May 17, 2025, 09:39 PM IST
WASP-12b is a swollen planet spiraling toward its star, slowly being destroyed.
HD 209458 b, nicknamed "Osiris," is one of the first exoplanets seen passing in front of its star, and it's about 159 light-years from Earth.
Kepler-186f is the first Earth-sized planet discovered in the habitable zone of a star beyond our solar system, situated around 500 light-years from Earth.
HR 5183b is a giant exoplanet with an extremely eccentric orbit, swinging wildly around its star unlike any planet we've seen before.
The TRAPPIST-1 system, located around 40 light-years away, has seven Earth-sized planets, with three orbiting in the habitable zone.
HD 189773b is a stormy exoplanet about 64 light-years away, where fierce winds make it rain glass sideways.
TOI 849 b is a dense, rocky exoplanet believed to be the exposed core of a former gas giant, stripped bare of its atmosphere.
Kepler-22b is the first confirmed planet found in the habitable zone of a sun-like star, located about 620 light-years away from Earth.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from NASA.