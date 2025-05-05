8 unseen images of Carina Nebula captured by NASA

May 5, 2025, 07:46 PM IST
The image captures the tip of a massive pillar stretching three light-years long, located about 7,500 light-years away in the southern constellation Carina.
Koalas eat only eucalyptus leaves, which are their primary source of nutrition.
This dazzling image captures a small part of the Carina Nebula, located near its center in a region where the gas is less dense.
NASA's Hubble Telescope uncovered stunning new details in this area of the Carina Nebula, known as the "Keyhole Nebula."
This image of the Carina Nebula features the "Mystic Mountain," a massive formation of dust and gas that shows strong signs of active star formation.
Eta Carinae, the brightest star in this image, is the most luminous known in our galaxy and likely has a mass more than 100 times that of the Sun.
This image of the Carina Nebula, located about 7,500 light-years away within our galaxy, was captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.
This stunning image of the Carina Nebula, officially designated NGC 3324, was captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.
Credit: NASA