8 unseen images of black holes, quasars shared by NASA

May 31, 2025, 08:56 PM IST
This breathtaking illustration is an artist’s impression of a black hole nestled within a star cluster, based on observations from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.
This striking illustration shows an artist's interpretation of a supermassive black hole being ejected from its host galaxy, inspired by data from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.
This captivating illustration shows a quasar and its host galaxy, with a powerful supermassive black hole at the centre pulling in surrounding light.
This breathtaking artist's illustration shows the birth of a supermassive black hole, inspired by data from NASA's Spitzer, Hubble, and Chandra X-ray telescopes.
NASA frequently shares stunning visuals and illustrations of black holes and quasars, giving us a glimpse into these mysterious cosmic wonders.
This captivating artist’s illustration shows a distant quasar powered by a supermassive black hole, highlighting the brightest quasar ever found in the Universe.
Quasars are the bright centres of active galaxies, driven by supermassive black holes with extremely strong gravity.
Here is another stunning artist's rendering showing a massive dust plume around a supermassive black hole, demonstrating how it draws in light from nearby active galaxies.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports