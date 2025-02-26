Feb 26, 2025, 09:17 AM IST
8 unique lion breeds
Shivani Tiwari
Here's a look at 8 of the most distinctive lion populations in the world.
Asiatic Lion: Found exclusively in India's Gir Forest National Park. Distinguished by a longitudinal fold of skin on their belly and less developed manes.
Barbary Lion: Historically inhabited North Africa, known for its large size and thick, dark mane.
Masai Lion: Found in East Africa, particularly in Kenya and Tanzania, known for their distinctive mane variations.
Cape Lion: Historically found in the Cape region of South Africa, extinct in the wild due to hunting and habitat loss.
Ethiopian Lion: Found in the Ethiopian highlands, displays unique mane characteristics.
White Lion: A rare genetic variant of the African lion, not a separate subspecies, their white coat is due to a recessive gene.
Katanga Lion: Found in southwestern Africa, known to be one of the larger lion populations.
West African Lion: Genetically distinct populations in West Africa and critically endangered, facing severe habitat loss.
