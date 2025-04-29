Apr 29, 2025, 01:12 PM IST

8 unique colour cat breeds in the world

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight unique colour cat breeds in the world that will leave in awe.

These cats are known for their striking blue-grey coat. 

Russian Blue

Famous for their striking colour points (darker markings on their face, paws, ears, and tail) and blue almond-shaped eyes. 

Siamese

These cats have a wild, leopard-like appearance, with their coats featuring rosettes (spots). 

Bengal

Recognisable for their white paws, often referred to as "gloves," and a wide range of coat colours. 

Birman

These cats have a long, luxurious double coat, with various colours and patterns, giving them a wild, rugged look. 

Norwegian Forest Cat

A breed from Thailand, Korats have a distinctive solid, silver-blue coat. 

Korat

These cats are known for their striking blue-grey coat and lively personality. 

Chartreux

Unique for their hairless bodies, Sphinx cats have wrinkled skin and a soft peach-like feel. 

Sphinx

