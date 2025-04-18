Apr 18, 2025, 08:37 AM IST

8 unique bird species endemic to India

Monica Singh

Here are eight unique birds that are found only in India.

This is a critically endangered bustard species, found only in India and surrounding regions. 

Great Indian Bustard

This large heron is found in the foothills of the eastern Himalayas, particularly in northeast India. 

White-bellied Heron

This bird of tall grasslands is endemic to the Indian subcontinent. 

Jerdon's Babbler

Found in Assam, the marsh babbler is another unique bird of the Indian subcontinent. 

Marsh Babbler

This duck is a resident of Assam, and prefers forest pools and river edges.

White-winged Wood Duck

This bird is known to inhabit clear waters.

Masked Finfoot

This bird is known for its vibrant blue and purple plumage. 

Indian Roller

Males have a pale crown and black mask, while females have a brown crown and a small pale mask.

White-crowned Penduline-tit

