8 unique bird species endemic to India

Apr 18, 2025, 08:37 AM IST
Here are eight unique birds that are found only in India.
This is a critically endangered bustard species, found only in India and surrounding regions.
This large heron is found in the foothills of the eastern Himalayas, particularly in northeast India.
This bird of tall grasslands is endemic to the Indian subcontinent.
Found in Assam, the marsh babbler is another unique bird of the Indian subcontinent.
This duck is a resident of Assam, and prefers forest pools and river edges.
This bird is known to inhabit clear waters.
This bird is known for its vibrant blue and purple plumage.
Males have a pale crown and black mask, while females have a brown crown and a small pale mask.