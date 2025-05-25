8 unique baby names inspired by the rays of sun

May 25, 2025, 09:49 AM IST
Meaning "the first ray of the sun" and "gift of God," Aavya symbolizes new beginnings and divine blessings.
Originating from the Greek sun god Helios, Elio is a bright and energetic name meaning “sun.”
Meaning "the first rays of the sun," Aarini symbolizes new beginnings and the promise of a bright future.
Meaning "ray of the sun" and also "lives by the lane," Layana carries a gentle, glowing energy.
Signifying "the first rays of the sun," Rohit is associated with the reddish hue of early morning sunlight and is a name of Lord Vishnu.
Derived from Greek, Elora means "sun ray," combining elegance with a touch of mythological charm.
Derived from Sanskrit, Rashmi signifies a "ray of light" or "first ray of the sun," embodying brilliance and clarity.
Derived from Sanskrit, Archish means "first ray of the sun," symbolizing the dawn of a new day.