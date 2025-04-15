8 unique animals you'll find in India only

Apr 15, 2025, 10:22 AM IST
Here is a list of eight unique rare animals whom you can spot in India only.
Once found in abundance from Pakistan to Myanmar, it is now limited to the grasslands in India and Nepal.
An endangered species, the Asiatic lion lives in the Gir National Park, Gujarat—this is the only population of this species that split from the African lions.
India has more than 70% of the tiger population, with 50 tiger reserves and more than 3,000 tigers.
There are only 150 great Indian bustards in the world now. It is one of the heaviest flying birds but prefers flat, dry grasslands and is known to be shy.
In the rain forests of the Western Ghats of India, you will find these primates in the trees, distinct due to their leonine tail. The lion-tailed macaques are known to be arboreal in nature.
The Kashmir stag or hangul is a sub-species of the European red deer and is confined to the Dachigam National Park.
The Western Ghats are home to this elusive goat that lives at an altitude of about 6,500 feet. These tahr, with a population of about 3,000, were everywhere in the Western Ghats.
Barasingha, a 12-horned swamp deer, lives in the Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh.