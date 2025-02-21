Feb 21, 2025, 03:23 PM IST

8 rare and unusual wild animal species

Olinguito: A creature resembling a teddy bear, was discovered in the forests of Ecuador and Colombia. It is the first new carnivore species identified in America in over three decades.

Six-Gill Sawsharks: These new species were discovered in 2020 in the Indian Ocean. 

Bald Parrot: They were identified in 2002, this bird is native to America and featherless from face and neck.  

Lady Gaga’s Treehopper: This insect was introduced in 2020, they are recognized for their plant-based diet. 

The Vangunu Giant Rat: These are found  in 2015, they are known for eating coconut.

 Skywalker Hoolock Gibbon: They were discovered in 2015 in the forests of China and Myanmar.

Ninja Lanternshark: Discovered in 2015, they are disguised in dark water ranging from 836 to 1443 meters deep.

Blobfish: This deep-sea fish is native to America and New Zealand, it has a gelatinous body.

