8 rare and unusual wild animal species
Olinguito: A creature resembling a teddy bear, was discovered in the forests of Ecuador and Colombia. It is the first new carnivore species identified in America in over three decades.
Six-Gill Sawsharks: These new species were discovered in 2020 in the Indian Ocean.
Bald Parrot: They were identified in 2002, this bird is native to America and featherless from face and neck.
Lady Gaga’s Treehopper: This insect was introduced in 2020, they are recognized for their plant-based diet.
The Vangunu Giant Rat: These are found in 2015, they are known for eating coconut.
Skywalker Hoolock Gibbon: They were discovered in 2015 in the forests of China and Myanmar.
Ninja Lanternshark: Discovered in 2015, they are disguised in dark water ranging from 836 to 1443 meters deep.
Blobfish: This deep-sea fish is native to America and New Zealand, it has a gelatinous body.
