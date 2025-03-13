Mar 13, 2025, 02:02 PM IST
Holi, the vibrant festival of colors, is not just about playing with colors but also about enjoying a variety of traditional drinks that keep the celebrations lively and refreshing. Here are 8 traditional Holi drinks that can brighten your festive celebrations.
A creamy blend of milk, almonds, saffron, and fragrant spices, Thandai is a festival must-have that adds a traditional touch to your Holi feast. It is sometimes infused with bhang (cannabis) to enhance the festive spirit.
A traditional yogurt-based drink, lassi is typically served in both sweet and salty varieties. During Holi, sweet lassi is often flavored with rose or saffron, providing a cooling and refreshing treat.
Made from black carrots and mustard seeds, this naturally fermented drink is both refreshing and gut-friendly, making it a Holi favorite. It is tangy and aids digestion, balancing out the rich foods.
Made with raw mangoes, mint, and spices, Aam Panna is the ultimate thirst quencher. It is high in vitamin C, helping to boost immunity and keep you refreshed as you enjoy the Holi madness.
A rose twist on the classic Thandai, Gulab Thandai combines the richness of traditional Thandai with the fragrant sweetness of rose water, creating a smooth, floral-flavored drink that will leave everyone asking for more.
An iconic Holi drink, Bhang Ka Sharbat is made with cannabis, milk, and a mix of spices. It has been enjoyed for centuries and adds an extra layer of fun to the celebrations. Just be sure to serve it with care, as it is not just refreshing but also can have a powerful effect.
Bright yellow and full of flavor, Kesari Milk is made with saffron, milk, and a bit of sugar, offering a rich, fragrant drink that will fill the air with a festive vibe.
With its sweet and refreshing taste, sugarcane juice is the perfect pick-me-up during a long day of Holi celebrations. It is a natural and hydrating option that keeps you energized.