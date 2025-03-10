Mar 10, 2025, 06:33 PM IST
8 tips to develop self-confidence by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
Shivani Tiwari
Here are 8 tips to develop self-confidence, inspired by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's teachings.
Dream the impossible. know that you are born in this world to do something wonderful and unique.
Everything in this creation is a sign of celebration.
If you follow the fun, misery follows you. If you follow knowledge, happiness follows you.
When we see happiness in the happiness of others. that's when we are truly happy.
Love is not an emotion, it is your very existence.
Worrying doesn't make any difference, but working does and spirituality gives one the strength to work.
Life is nothing to be serious about, life is a ball in your hands to play with. don't hold onto the ball.
Remembering happiness or craving happiness is past or future. happiness is in the present moment and it is your very nature.
