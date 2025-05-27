8 tiny countries perfect for a one-day trip

May 27, 2025, 01:01 PM IST
Here is a list of eight tiny countries that are perfect for a one-day trip.
The smallest country in the world, a spiritual and cultural hub known for its historical significance and the Papal Palace.
A small principality in Europe, known for its picturesque landscapes, charming towns, and castle.
One of the oldest republics in the world, located in Italy, and known for its medieval architecture and historical sites.
A South Pacific Island nation, offering stunning beaches, coral reefs, and a unique cultural experience.
A glamorous European city-state, known for its casinos, yachts, and the famous Grand Prix.
A special administrative region of China, known for its blend of Chinese and Portuguese influences, casinos, and historical sites.
A small European country in the Pyrenees Mountains, known for its skiing and outdoor activities.
An island nation in Micronesia, known for its unique geological formations, birdlife, and cultural traditions.