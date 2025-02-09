8 tasty train snacks to try in India

Feb 9, 2025, 07:50 PM IST
Vada Pav – Mumbai’s iconic spicy potato fritter sandwich.
Samosa – Crispy, stuffed pastry filled with spicy potatoes and peas.
Poha – Light, flattened rice dish with onions, peanuts, and spices.
Aloo Tikki – Crispy, spiced potato patties served with chutney.
Egg Puffs – Flaky, buttery pastry stuffed with a spiced boiled egg.
Masala Chai – Strong, spiced tea perfect for train journeys.
Jhalmuri – Bengali-style puffed rice mixed with mustard oil, onions, and peanuts.
Idli & Vada – Soft rice cakes and crispy lentil fritters with chutney.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports