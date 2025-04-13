Apr 13, 2025, 09:36 AM IST

8 of the tallest dog breeds in the world

Monica Singh

Here is the list of some of the tallest dog breeds in the world.

These dogs are known for their impressive height, with males typically reaching 32 to 35 inches (81 to 89 centimeters) at the shoulder. 

Irish Wolfhound

Often called the "Apollo of dogs," Great Danes are known for their elegance and strength, with males standing at 30 to 32 inches (76 to 81 centimeters). 

Great Dane

Similar in appearance to the Irish Wolfhound, the Scottish Deerhound is another tall breed, standing at 30 to 32 inches (76 to 81 centimeters) tall.

Scottish Deerhound

These dogs are large and strong, with males standing at 28 to 30 inches (71 to 76 centimeters). 

Great Pyrenees

This sighthound is known for its elegant appearance and speed, with males standing at 30 to 32 inches (76 to 81 centimeters). 

Borzoi

These dogs are large and powerful, with males standing at 28 to 31.5 inches (71 to 80 centimeters). 

Leonberger

One of the heaviest dog breeds, English Mastiffs can reach up to 31 inches (79 centimeters) at the shoulder.

English Mastiff

Another heavy breed, Neapolitan Mastiffs can stand up to 24 to 31 inches (61 to 79 centimeters).

Neapolitan Mastiffs

