8 surprising facts about blue-footed boobies

Here are some funny and surprising facts about the blue footed boobies that will leave you amazed.
The blue-footed booby's name comes from the Spanish word "bobo," which means "foolish" or "silly," likely referring to their awkward movements on land.
Their bright blue feet are a result of carotenoid pigments from the fish they eat, which are also responsible for the bright colors of other animals like flamingos and salmon.
Male blue-footed boobies perform an elaborate courtship dance, including strutting, lifting their feet, and whistling to attract females.
They lay their eggs directly on the ground, without building a nest, and they often defecate around the eggs to create a small, natural "nest".
Blue-footed boobies are skilled divers, known to dive from heights of up to 80 feet (24 meters) to catch fish.
Both male and female boobies care for their chicks, and the chicks are covered in fluffy down that makes them appear larger than their parents.
In some cases, the first-hatched chick may become dominant and outcompete its siblings for food, leading to the death of weaker chicks.
Blue-footed boobies are naturally curious and often approach humans, even landing on boats to explore.