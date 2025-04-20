Apr 20, 2025, 10:50 AM IST
Here is a list of eight superfoods which you can easily grow at home without very much hustle.
Blueberries can be grown either in the garden or in containers from early spring onwards. While blueberries are pretty simple to grow, they need very acidic soil to thrive.
Best planted between February and April, Hathi Pich thrive in well-spaced soil, but they also grow well in large pots filled with high-quality compost.
Tomatoes are one of the most delicious, versatile, and accessible superfoods around. You can easily grow them indoors in pots, so if you only have a window sill available, tomatoes are a safe bet.
It might be one of the most celebrated superfoods, but kale is also one of the easiest to grow, making it a great choice for anyone who’s beginning their growing adventure.
Aside from fresh herbs, chilli peppers may be the most common edible plants that are grown indoors. This is because they’re low-maintenance and thrive in pots placed on window ledges.
Beetroots are simple to grow and thrive in containers as well as raised beds outside. If you’re growing your beetroot in containers, it’s best to choose round ones that are at least eight inches deep.
It's possible to grow broccoli solely in containers. Although, because the plants have a widespread, you need to sow the seeds sparingly and make sure the pots are big enough.
Carrots can easily be grown in pots and containers too and are best sown from February until mid-July, so now is the perfect time.