8 stunnning images of space captured by NASA

May 2, 2025, 09:05 PM IST
Brilliant blue stars shine across a thick backdrop of golden-yellow and orange clouds made of gas and dust.
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin stands next to the American flag on the Moon’s surface during an Apollo 11 spacewalk, captured in an iconic photograph.
Vivid green swirls light up this cosmic scene, with the glowing “heart” of the Crab Nebula shining at the center, surrounded by distant stars scattered across the sky.
Two interacting galaxies, collectively known as Arp 142, are captured in near- and mid-infrared light. On the left, NGC 2937—nicknamed the Egg—stands out for its oval, shell-like shape.
A detailed close-up of the Bug Nebula shows two massive, cone-shaped lobes bursting from a bright central point, shifting from bluish-green at the base to deep red at the tips.
A translucent cherry red blob floats in a dark sky packed with gleaming white and golden stars. The glossy shape is outlined by thin, more opaque red lines.
Many golden stars stud the darkness of space. Some of the stars have four diffraction spikes. At the center is a long, bright blue cloud of gas and dust with a bright core.
This image of a distant nebula is filled with innumerable stars of different colors and sizes. Dust and gas overlay the photo in areas of greater and lesser density
