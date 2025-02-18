Feb 18, 2025, 07:12 PM IST
8 stunning images of stars shared by NASA Hubble Space telescope
Pravrajya Suruchi
The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a stunning image of the massive galactic nebula NGC 3603, showcasing multiple stages of a star's life cycle in one breathtaking view.
This Hubble Space Telescope image reveals two clusters of massive stars, potentially on the brink of merging.
The vast nebula NGC 3603 is home to thousands of radiant young stars.
Even the famous astronomer Charles Messier had difficulty spotting this globular cluster while creating his Catalogue of Nebulae and Star Clusters.
This image captured by the Hubble Space Telescope shows Trumpler 14, one of the largest groups of massive, bright stars in the Milky Way.
This Hubble image shows a bright, blue, newly formed star in the heart of a star-forming region in the Small Magellanic Cloud, one of the Milky Way's closest galactic neighbors, creating a cavity.
NGC 3603 is a cluster of massive, hot stars encircled by clouds of interstellar gas and dust, which serve as the building blocks for new star formation.
Credit: NASA
