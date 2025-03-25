Mar 25, 2025, 08:00 PM IST
8 stunning images of space captured by ISS, NASA
Pravrajya Suruchi
An astronaut from the Expedition 30 crew captured this stunning nighttime image, highlighting a vast stretch of the eastern Atlantic coastline of the United States.
One of the Expedition 30 crew members captured this breathtaking nighttime panorama, showcasing a large part of Europe from space.
This image, taken by a crew member of Expedition 38, captures the striking view of the Bazman volcano in Iran.
This brightly lit nighttime photograph, highlighting much of the Houston metropolitan area, was captured by a crew member of Expedition 38.
Captured by a member of the Expedition 36 crew, this image showcases a breathtaking sunset over the Aleutian Islands, with shimmering noctilucent clouds adding to the beauty.
This high oblique photograph, taken by a member of the Expedition 38 crew, prominently features the Caribbean nation of Cuba at the top of the frame.
A stationary camera aboard the International Space Station captured this image, featuring the Japanese HTV-4 cargo spacecraft in view.
Source: NASA
