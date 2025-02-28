8 stunning images of Milky Way

Feb 28, 2025, 06:31 AM IST
Here are some eye catching and stunning images of Milky Way galaxy shared by NASA.
This image of the Milky Way galaxy was shared by NASA as the Astronomy Picture of the Day. It shows the arc of the galaxy over the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas in Nepal.
This image shows the center of the Milky Way galaxy in infrared light, as seen by NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope. The image reveals the details of the galactic core, where a supermassive black hole and millions of stars are located.
This image of the Milky Way galaxy was taken by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. It shows a portion of the Carina Nebula, a massive star-forming region in our galaxy.
This image of the Milky Way galaxy was captured by NASA with a 25-second exposure. The image shows the galaxy over the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, USA.
This image of the Milky Way galaxy was created by NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope. It shows the galaxy in gamma rays, the highest-energy form of light.
This image of the Milky Way galaxy was taken by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. It shows the Bubble Nebula, a spherical shell of gas and dust in our galaxy.
This image of the Milky Way galaxy was captured by the European Southern Observatory (ESO), a partner of NASA. It shows the galaxy over the ESO telescopes at the Paranal Observatory in Chile.
Here’s a spectacular picture of the Milky Way observed above the Doll House at Canyonlands National Park.