8 stunning images of Helix Nebula by NASA

Mar 6, 2025, 07:57 PM IST
At the center of the Helix Nebula lies a white dwarf star, surrounded by a bright ring that spans nearly 3 light-years.
The Helix Nebula may appear like a bubble or eye from Earth, but it's actually a trillion-mile-long tunnel of glowing gas.
Discovered by Karl Ludwig Harding in 1823, it lies 650–655 light-years away.
The Helix Nebula, located in the constellation Aquarius, is one of the closest bright planetary nebulae to Earth.
Discovered in the 18th century, these cosmic marvels were mistakenly named for their resemblance to gas-giant planets.
The Helix Nebula, also called NGC 7293, is a natural wreath surrounding a dying star.
This breathtaking image of the Helix Nebula was captured by NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope.
The Helix Nebula is the remnant of a star that was once similar to our Sun.
Credit: NASA