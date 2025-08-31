8 stunning images of Carina Nebula shared by NASA

Aug 31, 2025, 06:50 AM IST
This beautiful image of Carina Nebula, officially known as N3324, was captured by James Webb Space Telescope.
Hubble's Telescope captured this image of Carina Nebula, which lies within our own galaxy, approximately 7,500 light-years away.
This image of Carina Nebula shows "Mystic Mountain" which is made up primarily of dust and gas, and exhibits signs of intense star-forming activity.
This sparkling image depicts a small section of the Carina Nebula which is located near the center in an area with thinner gas.
Nasa's Hubble Telescope revealed never-before-seen details in this part of the Carina Nebula, dubbed the “Keyhole Nebula".
The image shows the tip of the three-light-year-long pillar, located 7500 light-years away in the southern constellation of Carina.
Eta Carinae, the brightest star in this image, is the most luminous star known in the Galaxy, and has most likely a mass over 100 times that of the Sun.
Koalas: They feed exclusively on eucalyptus leaves, which provide their main source of nutrition.
Credit: NASA