May 13, 2025, 05:13 PM IST

8 stretches to do before bed for better sleep

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight stretches that you can do before going to bed for better sleep.

These can help relieve tension in the neck and shoulders, often caused by prolonged desk work or poor posture.

Neck Stretches

This stretch helps open up the upper back and relieve tension in the shoulders and upper back.

Bear Hug

This stretch targets the latissimus dorsi muscles, which are located in the back and can become tight with overuse or poor posture.

Kneeling Lat Stretch

This gentle stretch can help release tension in the back, neck, and shoulders.

Child's Pose

This stretch targets the hips and thighs, which can become tight from sitting for long periods.

Low Lunge

This stretch can help release tension in the hamstrings and calves.

Seated Forward Bend

This stretch helps improve circulation and can relieve tension in the lower back, shoulders, and neck.

Legs Up the Wall

This stretch helps open up the hips and relieve tension in the hips and groin.

Reclined Bound Angle Pose

