May 11, 2025, 01:26 PM IST
Here is a list of eight stock essentials you should must keep in mind during war-like situations as they can help in your basic needs.
Stockpile non-perishable foods like canned goods, dried fruits, nuts, and high-energy items. Store a sufficient supply of bottled water or have water purification options available.
Keep a comprehensive kit with antiseptics, bandages, prescription medications, and basic surgical tools.
Include a wrench, pliers, hammer, and other basic tools for minor repairs.
A battery-powered or hand-crank radio is essential for staying informed.
Have cash on hand, as digital payments may not work in emergency situations.
Keep essential documents together.
Stock up on soap, shampoo, toothpaste, and other toiletries.
Ensure you have flashlights, headlamps, and extra batteries for light in case of power outages.
Consider items like a knife, chlorine tablets or powdered water purifiers, a can opener, thick ropes or cords, and sturdy shoes.