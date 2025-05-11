May 11, 2025, 01:26 PM IST

 8 essential items you should keep at home if war breaks out

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight stock essentials you should must keep in mind during war-like situations as they can help in your basic needs.

Stockpile non-perishable foods like canned goods, dried fruits, nuts, and high-energy items. Store a sufficient supply of bottled water or have water purification options available.

Food and Water

Keep a comprehensive kit with antiseptics, bandages, prescription medications, and basic surgical tools.

First-Aid Kit

Include a wrench, pliers, hammer, and other basic tools for minor repairs.

Tools

A battery-powered or hand-crank radio is essential for staying informed.

Communication

Have cash on hand, as digital payments may not work in emergency situations.

Cash

Keep essential documents together.

Important Documents

Stock up on soap, shampoo, toothpaste, and other toiletries. 

Hygiene

Ensure you have flashlights, headlamps, and extra batteries for light in case of power outages.

Lighting

Consider items like a knife, chlorine tablets or powdered water purifiers, a can opener, thick ropes or cords, and sturdy shoes.

Other Essentials

Next: 5 iconic dialogues on mothers from Bollywood blockbusters 