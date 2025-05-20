May 20, 2025, 09:46 AM IST
Here is a list of eight spotted animals that appear to be living works of art, showcasing nature's unique artistry.
Their irregular, unique patterns are like fingerprints, providing camouflage and temperature regulation.
Solid black spots on their bodies diminish glare and aid in their swift chases on open grasslands.
Leopards have a golden coat with rosettes, which are two-colored spots with a thick black ring on the outside and smaller brown spots inside, helping them blend into dense forests.
Jaguars have rosettes, which differ from leopards in that they have central black spots.
Known for their colorful spotted coats, Appaloosas display a unique blend of spots and patterns.
These marine creatures boast a dark body with bright white spots, making them appear like living masterpieces.
Their white coats with contrasting black or liver spots make them appear elegant and energetic.
These nocturnal amphibians have yellow spots on their black skin, thriving in moist woodlands.