May 20, 2025, 09:46 AM IST

8 naturally spotted animals in nature that look like living art

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight spotted animals that appear to be living works of art, showcasing nature's unique artistry.

Their irregular, unique patterns are like fingerprints, providing camouflage and temperature regulation.

Giraffe

Solid black spots on their bodies diminish glare and aid in their swift chases on open grasslands.

Cheetah

Leopards have a golden coat with rosettes, which are two-colored spots with a thick black ring on the outside and smaller brown spots inside, helping them blend into dense forests.

Leopard

Jaguars have rosettes, which differ from leopards in that they have central black spots.

Jaguar

Known for their colorful spotted coats, Appaloosas display a unique blend of spots and patterns.

Appaloosa Horse

These marine creatures boast a dark body with bright white spots, making them appear like living masterpieces.

Spotted Eagle Ray

Their white coats with contrasting black or liver spots make them appear elegant and energetic.

Dalmatian

These nocturnal amphibians have yellow spots on their black skin, thriving in moist woodlands.

Spotted Salamander

