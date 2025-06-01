8 smart ways to boost your learning speed

Jun 1, 2025, 01:10 PM IST
Here is a list of eight ways by which you can boost your learning skills also boost your memory.
Instead of passively rereading material, actively test yourself on what you've learned. This can be done by creating flashcards, quizzing yourself, or teaching the concepts to someone else.
Review information at increasing intervals to move it from short-term to long-term memory. Tools like Anki can help you implement this technique.
Concentrate on one task at a time and minimize distractions like your phone or social media. Create a dedicated study space and utilize time management techniques to stay on track.
Regularly test yourself on the material to identify areas where you need more review. This helps you pinpoint your weak areas and focus your study efforts.
Employ mnemonic devices like acronyms, rhymes, or visual aids to remember complex information. For example, "VIBGYOR" can help you remember the colors of the rainbow.
Explaining concepts to others or teaching someone else reinforces your understanding and helps you identify areas where your knowledge is lacking.
Utilize different learning modalities like reading, watching videos, listening to podcasts, or doing hands-on practice.
Get enough sleep and eat a balanced diet to support optimal brain function and cognitive performance.