8 smart ways to boost your learning speed

Here is a list of eight ways by which you can boost your learning skills also boost your memory.

Instead of passively rereading material, actively test yourself on what you've learned. This can be done by creating flashcards, quizzing yourself, or teaching the concepts to someone else.

Active Recall

Review information at increasing intervals to move it from short-term to long-term memory. Tools like Anki can help you implement this technique.

Spaced Repetition

Concentrate on one task at a time and minimize distractions like your phone or social media. Create a dedicated study space and utilize time management techniques to stay on track.

Focus and Eliminate Distractions

Regularly test yourself on the material to identify areas where you need more review. This helps you pinpoint your weak areas and focus your study efforts.

Self-Testing

Employ mnemonic devices like acronyms, rhymes, or visual aids to remember complex information. For example, "VIBGYOR" can help you remember the colors of the rainbow.

Use Mnemonics

Explaining concepts to others or teaching someone else reinforces your understanding and helps you identify areas where your knowledge is lacking.

Teach What You Learn

Utilize different learning modalities like reading, watching videos, listening to podcasts, or doing hands-on practice.

Engage with Material in Multiple Ways

Get enough sleep and eat a balanced diet to support optimal brain function and cognitive performance.

Prioritize Sleep and Nutrition

