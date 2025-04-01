8 short hair dog breeds for India

Apr 1, 2025, 04:18 PM IST
Here are eight short hair dog breeds that are perfect for Indian conditions.
Small to medium-sized dogs known for their keen sense of smell and friendly personality. Their short, dense coat makes grooming easy, and they thrive in Indian weather conditions.
Strong, confident, and loyal dogs often used as guard dogs. They have a short, dense coat that requires minimal grooming, making them ideal for Indian weather.
Medium to small-sized coats help them stay cool in Indian weather conditions. They are smart, sporty, and easy to train, making them great family pets.
Also known as the Indian Native Dog or Desi Dog, this breed is naturally adapted to the Indian climate. They have short coats that help them stay cool and are low-maintenance, hardy, and generally healthy.
Known for their friendly and affectionate nature, Labradors have a short to medium-length coat that can adapt to warmer climates with proper care.
Similar to Labradors, Golden Retrievers have a short to medium-length coat and are known for their friendly and affectionate nature, making them suitable for Indian weather with proper care.
Intelligent and loyal, Dobermans have a short, smooth coat that requires minimal grooming, making them well-suited to Indian weather conditions.
Known for their friendly and energetic nature, Boxers have a short, smooth coat that helps them manage warmer climates.