Mar 10, 2025, 04:40 PM IST
If you also love superheros, different dimension theories, time travel, different worlds, galaxies than this list is for you. Here are eight sci-fi series on Netflix that are a must watch.
Stranger Things is a perfect watch for sci-fi die-hards, the sci-fi curious, and anyone in between. Matt and Ross Duffer’s series invokes that quintessentially ’80s coming-of-age feeling, following a group of kids living in small-town Indiana whose lives are changed forever after their friend suddenly vanishes.
This series dives deep into the paranoia born out of our increasingly online existences. All of the episodes across its six seasons are set in worlds that look like our own, but with some sort of eerie twist - and all tap into the unease that surrounds the ever-growing influence of technology.
Emma Stone and Jonah Hill star in this cerebral limited series, created by Patrick Somerville, about two strangers living in a retro-futuristic version of New York City.
Dark doesn’t reveal itself all at once. The German series, created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, is set in a fictional small town at the center of a generation-spanning conspiracy that connects four local families.
This Japanese thriller is an adaptation of the manga of the same name, following Arisu (Kento Yamazaki), a video game fanatic who finds himself trapped in an alternate, and seemingly abandoned, version of Tokyo. He’s forced to play life-or-death games, and along the way he allies with Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya), a mountain climber competing in the games by herself.
With a wide range of animation styles on display, Love, Death & Robots makes for a truly unique viewing experience. The anthology collection of animated shorts was created by Deadpool director Tim Miller and executive produced by David Fincher. The title refers to the series’ three central themes, but each story runs the gamut in terms of genre and tone.
The eponymous rain in the Danish series The Rain references the virus carried by a bout of deadly rainfall that wiped out most of Scandinavia’s population. Six years later, two siblings emerge from their bunker and enter into a postapocalyptic wasteland, joining a band of survivors as they set out to find safety.
A re imagining of the classic 1965 series of the same name, Lost in Space is set in 2046 and follows the Robinsons, a family of space colonists who find themselves stuck after crash-landing on a mysterious planet. Deep in the intergalactic unknown, the family must find ways to rescue each other from the many lurking dangers while trying to get back to their mission.