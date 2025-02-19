8 scared ghats in Varanasi to visit during Maha Shivratri 2025

Feb 19, 2025, 02:12 PM IST
This Maha Shivaratri, explore the most influential ghats of Varanasi that can provide an experience capable of changing lives forever. These sacred ghats are considered the holiest in Varanasi and have their own significance that needs to be explored.
Manikarnika ghat remains the most considered ghat amongst everyone. This is an important cremation ground in Hinduism. As per beliefs, a soul cremated here is freed from the cycle of rebirth.
This scenic ghat is believed to have been created by Lord Brahma who performed ten horse sacrifices here, giving it its name. Today, it is famous for the Ganga Aarti, which is popular worldwide with millions of tourists arriving at the ghat each year to witness the auspicious moment.
This ghat is said to be the confluence of five sacred rivers, including Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati, Kirana, and Dhutappa, which makes it the holiest and highly spiritual.
The Ghat is named after the legendary king Harishchandra who was known for his honesty and ethics. This ghat is another prominent cremation site. As per legends, the King himself worked here as a cremator, sacrificing everything to uphold the principles.
The picturesque ghat is dedicated to Lord Shiva in his Kedarnath form and is revered for its ancient Kedareshwar temple. The ghat welcomes pilgrims, especially from southern India, who visit the ghat to seek blessings and to have a holy dip in its sacred waters.
The ghat has its connection with no other than Lord Shiva himself, where the Assi and Ganga rivers meet. It is believed that Lord Shiva dropped his sword here after slaying the demons. His sword was popularly known as Asi, after which the name was given to the ghat.
The ghat is popular for its mystique and architectural wonder. The submerged Shiva temple is the central attraction here, which leans into the river due to the mishap at the time of construction that took place centuries ago.
One of the most picturesque ghats, featuring a royal palace built by Bihar monarchy in early 1900s.