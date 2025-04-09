Apr 9, 2025, 10:27 AM IST

8 saree-blouse designs made popular by Sreeleela

Monica Singh

Here are eight saree blouse designs that are made popular by Sreeleela.

Feminine and playful, this blouse design features delicate frills, adding a touch of charm to any saree.

Frill Blouse

Sreeleela stuns in a shimmery saree paired with a minimal yet stylish spaghetti strap blouse-perfect for a modern ethnic look.

Spaghetti Blouse

An elegant pick for festive occasions, this blouse features intricate embroidery on full sleeves, making it a regal choice.

Full Sleeve Embriodery Blouse

Bold and stylish, this blouse design adds a touch of glamour with its open-back detail.

Backless Blouse Design

A flattering neckline that enhances the collarbones, this design adds a romantic and sophisticated charm.

Sweetheart Neck Blouse

Trendy yet elegant, the cold shoulder design gives a modern twist to traditional saree styling.

Cold Shoulder Blouse

A chic, contemporary design that beautifully highlights the shoulders and neck, making it perfect for cocktail events.

Halter Neck Blouse

Embrace modern vibes with V-neck blouse that offers a trendy look.

V Neck Blouse

