8 sacred animals that are worshipped in ancient civilisations
Shivani Tiwari
In many cultures, animals symbolised power and divine protection, representing gods and playing significant roles in religious practices. Here are 8 animals that were worshipped as divine beings across different cultures.
Egyptian Cats: Cats were sacred creatures in ancient Egypt; they were often associated with the goddess Bastet. They are the symbol of protection, fertility, and motherhood.
Monkeys: In Hindu mythology, monkeys are sacred due to their association with Hanuman, the monkey god who embodies strength, loyalty, and courage. Hanuman's devotion to Rama in the Ramayana has made him a cherished figure.
Ravens: In Norse mythology, ravens are linked to Odin, symbolising wisdom, knowledge, and prophecy.
Foxes: In Japanese culture, kitsune (foxes) are complex figures embodying shape-changing traits. They're associated with trickery, divine messengers, and symbols of good fortune.
The Bull: In ancient Mesopotamia, the bull was a powerful symbol of virility, strength, and fertility.
Wolves: In ancient Rome, the wolf, a creature of the wild, held varied symbolic meanings in ancient civilisations.
Lions: In ancient Persia, the majestic lion, with its strength and regal bearing, was a potent symbol of royalty, power, and divine authority in ancient civilisations.
The Dog: In ancient Greece, the three-headed dog guarded the gates of Hades. Across various cultures, the dog's unwavering loyalty and protective instincts made it a cherished companion and a powerful symbol.