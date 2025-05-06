8 reasons to have jackfruit (Kathal) in summer

May 6, 2025, 05:06 PM IST
Here is a detailed look at all the eight reasons to have jackfruit (Kathal) in summer.
Jackfruit is packed with essential vitamins (A, C, B-complex) and minerals (potassium, magnesium), making it a well-rounded food.
The vitamin C in jackfruit helps strengthen the immune system, making it a good choice for combating seasonal ailments.
The high fiber content in jackfruit aids digestion and can help regulate blood sugar levels.
Jackfruit contains antioxidants like vitamin C, which help protect the skin from damage and promote a healthy glow.
Jackfruit provides sustained energy due to its good carbohydrate content.
The low calorie and high fiber content of jackfruit can contribute to weight loss.
Jackfruit contains calcium, which is essential for strong bones.
Jackfruit is a good source of potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure and heart health.