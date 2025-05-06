May 6, 2025, 05:06 PM IST

8 reasons to have jackfruit (Kathal) in summer

Monica Singh

Here is a detailed look at all the eight reasons to have jackfruit (Kathal) in summer.

Jackfruit is packed with essential vitamins (A, C, B-complex) and minerals (potassium, magnesium), making it a well-rounded food.

Nutrient Powerhouse

The vitamin C in jackfruit helps strengthen the immune system, making it a good choice for combating seasonal ailments.

Boosts Immunity

The high fiber content in jackfruit aids digestion and can help regulate blood sugar levels.

Supports Digestive Health

Jackfruit contains antioxidants like vitamin C, which help protect the skin from damage and promote a healthy glow.

Promotes Healthy Skin

Jackfruit provides sustained energy due to its good carbohydrate content.

Energy Booster

The low calorie and high fiber content of jackfruit can contribute to weight loss.

Helps with Weight Management

Jackfruit contains calcium, which is essential for strong bones.

Supports Bone Health

Jackfruit is a good source of potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure and heart health.

Potassium Rich

