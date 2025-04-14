8 rarest cat breeds in the world

Apr 14, 2025, 10:23 AM IST
Here is the list of eight rarest cat breeds around the world.
This breed, native to the forests of Sokoke in Kenya, is considered the rarest domestic cat breed.
This Thai breed is known for its distinctive pure white coat and bright blue eyes, and was once considered a royal cat.
This breed, with its unique "wolf-like" appearance and partial lack of fur, is relatively new and has a limited number.
This hybrid breed, developed from crossing domestic cats with African Servals, is known for its exotic look and high intelligence.
This breed is a completely natural breed with a short, bobbed tail and unique coat patterns.
This wild cat species is native to the desert, scrub, and semi-arid regions of Western India and is considered elusive.
This breed is recognised for its short, curly coat, large eyes, and prominent cheekbones.
LaPerms have curly, wavy fur that sets them apart. Despite their unusual coat, they require minimal grooming, making them great family pets.