Apr 13, 2025, 07:14 PM IST
8 rare images of space shared by NASA
Pravrajya Suruchi
The jellyfish galaxy JO206 stretches across this image captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.
This breathtaking, dream-like image captured by the Hubble Space Telescope reveals the galaxy NGC 3156.
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captures the turbulent activity at the top of a three-light-year-tall pillar of gas and dust, slowly being eroded by the intense light from nearby stars.
Dwarf Irregular Galaxy UGC 8091
This Hubble image showcases NGC 2814, an irregular galaxy located approximately 85 million light-years from Earth.
In this serene image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, the spiral galaxy UGC 12295 gently basks in the vastness of space.
Credit: NASA
