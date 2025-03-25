8 rare dog breeds that you wouldn't have heard about

Mar 25, 2025, 06:54 PM IST
Here are eight rare dog breeds from around the world of whom maybe you didn't heard about.
An ancient breed from the Sahara Desert, known for its speed and hunting abilities.
These dogs are known for their unique vocalisations and shy nature.
An ancient breed from Southeast Asia, known for its distinctive ridge of hair on its back.
A unique-looking breed with a distinctive haircut, bred to hunt multiple types of prey.
A rare breed from Israel, known for its independent and protective nature.
A large, powerful breed from England, bred to hunt otters.
A rare breed from Norway, bred for hunting puffins in rugged coastal terrain.
A massive dog breed from the Himalayan region, known for its size and protective nature.