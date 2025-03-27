Mar 27, 2025, 10:53 AM IST

8 plants you should avoid keeping indoors

Monica Singh

Here are plants that you should not keep inside of your house as per Vastu Shastra.

These are believed to emit negative energy and can symbolise conflict and tension. 

Cactus and Thorny Plants

Tamarind plants are believed to bring ill health and negative energy. 

Tamarind

Cotton plants are considered inauspicious and may attract negative energies.

Cotton Plants

While revered in some contexts, Vastu suggests avoiding them inside or near homes. 

Banyan Tree (Peepal Tree)

This plant is believed to be unlucky and may bring negative energy. 

Mehendi (Lawsonia Inermis)

These represent stagnation and should be removed to maintain a positive energy flow. 

Dead or Dying Plants

This plant is believed to bring negative energy and can also be toxic. 

Dumb Cane (Dieffenbachia)

This plant is considered a hotspot of stagnant energy and is not recommended indoors. 

English Ivy

