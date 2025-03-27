8 plants you should avoid keeping indoors

Mar 27, 2025, 10:53 AM IST
Here are plants that you should not keep inside of your house as per Vastu Shastra.
These are believed to emit negative energy and can symbolise conflict and tension.
Tamarind plants are believed to bring ill health and negative energy.
Cotton plants are considered inauspicious and may attract negative energies.
While revered in some contexts, Vastu suggests avoiding them inside or near homes.
This plant is believed to be unlucky and may bring negative energy.
These represent stagnation and should be removed to maintain a positive energy flow.
This plant is believed to bring negative energy and can also be toxic.
This plant is considered a hotspot of stagnant energy and is not recommended indoors.