8 places to travel around the world if you're an Aries 

Apr 3, 2025, 12:06 PM IST
Here are some of the best destinations from around the world where you can plan your next trip as they will suit the bravest of the zodiac.
A city of extravagance and modernity, Dubai offers a unique blend of luxury and adventure, with attractions like the Burj Khalifa, desert safaris, and thrilling theme parks.
For someone who craves variety, Bolivia offers an impressive array of experiences in a compact area. You can go from the stimulating high-altitude capital La Paz down into the rain forest.
While Cape Cod isn’t entirely off the beaten track, it’s a destination that will keep your attention. Full of history and lore (like the famed Kennedy clan) as well as nostalgia and refinement, this classic getaway also offers rugged coastlines.
Always on the go, Aries is the ideal candidate for a road trip masked as a vacation. Dalmatia offers a range of cultural experiences and one of the world’s most gorgeous coastal drives.
Unforgettable rock formations and dramatic vistas beckon from southern Utah, a part of the state that’s sprinkled with some of the most top-notch national parks in America.
A region spanning Argentina and Chile, Patagonia is a land of stunning natural beauty, with glaciers, mountains, and diverse wildlife.
Set along the top of the North Sea, Bergen’s storybook charm makes it the perfect city to get acquainted with on a private walking tour or a Segway tour.
A land of fire and ice, Iceland offers a unique blend of natural wonders, including glaciers, volcanoes, and the Northern Lights.