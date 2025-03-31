Mar 31, 2025, 11:41 AM IST
Here is a list of places on Earth where you can experience the Midnight Sun, as the sun doesn't set for months in these regions.
Located in northern Alaska, part of the Arctic Circle, the sun doesn't set for around two months, from the end of May to late July.
These locations in Iceland offer the Midnight Sun phenomenon, where the sun stays above the horizon for about 24 hours a day during the summer months.
Known for its long summer days, the sun does not set for up to 73 days in the summer, particularly in the northern parts of the country.
During the summer, most parts of Finland experience up to 73 days of constant daylight.
This Arctic region sees continuous daylight throughout the summertime, from June to August.
In Canada's portion of the Arctic Circle, there are two months of consecutive daylight, typically from July to August.
While Denmark does not have the full effect of the Midnight Sun, it experiences long days where the sun sets very late and rises early, especially during the summer months.
Located in the Arctic, this island is part of the Kennedy Channel of Nares Strait and experiences no sunset during the summer months