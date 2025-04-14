Apr 14, 2025, 07:38 PM IST

8 outstanding images of space captured by NASA

Pravrajya Suruchi

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope captured this amazing infrared image of two stars being born

NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope captured a stunning image of the Helix Nebula, also known as NGC 7293.

This image shows towering columns of gas and dust standing among clusters of stars.

This image captures the star-forming region NGC 3324, seen in infrared light. 

This stunning image of the Cartwheel Galaxy and its companion galaxies was captured using the Webb Telescope’s Near-Infrared Camera.

NASA, America’s space agency, regularly shares breathtaking images of the universe.

A vibrant region at the heart of our Milky Way where new stars are being born.

This image captures a massive explosion in space, blasting out gas and dust.

This combined infrared image reveals the center of our Milky Way galaxy.

Credit: NASA

