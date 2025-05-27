May 27, 2025, 07:16 PM IST
8 out-of-this-world selfies of NASA astronauts
Pravrajya Suruchi
Astronauts are key to space exploration—they carry out research, run experiments, and collect data to help us better understand the universe.
Some selfies capture historic moments in space, highlighting humanity's major milestones in space exploration.
Astronauts often snap selfies during spacewalks to capture and document their remarkable missions.
They also love capturing fun moments in zero gravity, giving a glimpse of everyday life aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
Many of these selfies highlight the spirit of exploration and the importance of pushing the boundaries of science and technology.
Space exploration deepens our understanding of the universe and helps us learn more about our place in it.
Advances in technology are making future space missions possible, including trips to Mars and beyond.
Space exploration keeps expanding the boundaries of what humans know and can achieve.
Credit- NASA
