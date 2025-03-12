8 oldest temples in India

Mar 12, 2025, 01:38 PM IST
A journey through timeless heritage and ancient architecture here are eight oldest surviving temples of India.
The Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur is one of the oldest temples in India, dating back to the early 11th century. Built by the Chola emperor Rajaraja I, this massive structure is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple’s towering vimana (temple tower), which stands over 200 feet tall, is its most striking feature.
At Ellora, Maharashtra, you’ll find the incredible Kailasa Temple, carved out of a single rock. This 8th-century wonder is one of the oldest Hindu temples in India. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the temple features exquisite carvings and is a part of the Ellora Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The Shore Temple in Mahabalipuram is another gem among the oldest temples in India. Built in the 8th century, it stands on the coast overlooking the Bay of Bengal, which makes it even more beautiful. The temple is dedicated to both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu, and its stunning architecture is one of the reasons why it is a favorite among visitors.
The Konark Sun Temple in Odisha is a 13th-century architectural marvel dedicated to the Sun God. Shaped like a giant chariot with wheels and horses carved into stone, it’s undoubtedly one of the most incredible ancient temples in India.
Madurai’s Meenakshi Temple is among the oldest temples in India and is dedicated to Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar (Shiva). This vibrant temple is over 1000 years old and features stunning gopurams (temple towers) adorned with colorful sculptures.
One of the oldest surviving temples in India, Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar is a brilliant example of ancient Kalinga architecture. Built in the 11th century, this temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The towering structure is still an active place of worship and one of the oldest temples in India.
Hampi’s Virupaksha Temple is one of the most important landmarks among the oldest temples in India. Built in the 7th century, this temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is still in use today. Its ancient origins and continued importance in Hindu worship make it one of the most beautiful ancient temples in India.
Located in the sacred town of Pushkar, the Brahma Temple is unique because it is one of the few temples in India dedicated to Lord Brahma. This temple is believed to be over 2000 years old and is one of the oldest Hindu temples in India. Pilgrims from all over the world visit this temple, especially during the Pushkar Fair.