8 offbeat destinations around the world to visit in April

Apr 1, 2025, 10:14 AM IST
Here are some amazing and adventurous offbeat locations that you can consider visiting for your next vacation.
This tiny island is perfect for a relaxing getaway with luxurious overwater bungalows, breathtaking Mount Otemanu, and a turquoise lagoon ideal for snorkeling. April offers warm weather before the island gets crowded.
Explore the dramatic gorges, rich indigenous heritage, and thriving wildlife of this World Heritage-listed park. April is a great time to visit before the summer heat arrives.
Enjoy mild weather, clear skies, and desert flowers in full bloom. April is ideal for hiking, biking, Jeep tours, and golfing, as well as exploring the famous energy vortexes.
Visit this historic island just off the coast of Crete, known for its rich local culture and unique Easter celebrations. April is a wonderful time to experience Cretan hospitality and explore ancient sites.
With crystal-clear water, powdery white sand, and turquoise oceans, this beach is a picture-perfect destination. April offers ideal weather for swimming, snorkeling, and enjoying fresh seafood.
April is a great time to explore the Mediterranean with fewer crowds and lower fares. Enjoy iconic ports like Barcelona, Monte Carlo, Rome, and Venice without the summer heat.
Towards the tail end of the dry season, Costa Rica is less crowded with temperatures averaging in the high 80s. Whether you stay near a surf town or in the rainforest, it's a perfect spot to enjoy the warm weather.
Experience the electric atmosphere of Semana Santa, one of the most sought-after annual events in Spain. The grand processions and religious celebrations make April a unique time to visit